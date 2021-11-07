First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.79% of NV5 Global worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 65.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $6,221,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $5,070,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVEE stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.72 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,050. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

