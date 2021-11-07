Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Vail Resorts worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after acquiring an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MTN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $372.51 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $373.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.17%.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.