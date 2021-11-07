35,887 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 2,139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Badger Meter by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.92 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

