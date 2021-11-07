First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.29 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,909 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after acquiring an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.