Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,189 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,189 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 59.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 29.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $18.06 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

