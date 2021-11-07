Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $89,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $58.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.97. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

