Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 70,828 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,877,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

