Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,334,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,770,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,480,431.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,598,303 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,069. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

