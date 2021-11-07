Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,562 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.50% of Ferro worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,643,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

