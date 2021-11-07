Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215,920 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 180,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.80% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $291,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.