Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 4,805 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

WTRG opened at $47.63 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.