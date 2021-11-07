Phillips Edison & Company Inc Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $34.06.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
