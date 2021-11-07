Phillips Edison & Company Inc Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

