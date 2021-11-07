River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.48 Per Share

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.48 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $3.89. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RIV opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Friday. River and Mercantile Group has a one year low of GBX 147 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.58 million and a PE ratio of 49.27.

Get River and Mercantile Group alerts:

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.