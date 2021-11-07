River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.48 Per Share

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.48 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $3.89. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RIV opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Friday. River and Mercantile Group has a one year low of GBX 147 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.58 million and a PE ratio of 49.27.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Dividend History for River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

