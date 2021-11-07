Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EBTC opened at $39.74 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,314.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.