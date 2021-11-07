Magna International Inc. (MGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on December 3rd

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA opened at $83.21 on Friday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.