Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $187,000 Investment in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $104,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $157,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

NYSE BGR opened at $10.19 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.