Markel (NYSE:MKL) Cut to “Neutral” at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,271.00.

MKL stock opened at $1,312.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,232.32. Markel has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Markel will post 57.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

