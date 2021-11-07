Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.