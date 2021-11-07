Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $232.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average of $191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kadant has a one year low of $120.68 and a one year high of $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $379,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 76.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

