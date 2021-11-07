Mizuho Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $790.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $760.00 to $790.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $781.64.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $802.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.43. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $329.72 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

