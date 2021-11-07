Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Shares Down 1%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)’s share price fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.98. 10,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 10,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 14.17% of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

