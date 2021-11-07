Stephens Upgrades The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Andersons has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The Andersons stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.70. The Andersons has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $38.24.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Andersons by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.