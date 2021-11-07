Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYLA. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.