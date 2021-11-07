Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.76.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 335,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

