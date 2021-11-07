Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report sales of $5.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the lowest is $5.49 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,546,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,602,766 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 913,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 865,802 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,654.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.80 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

