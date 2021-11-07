Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman’s adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Huntsman’s Polyurethanes segment is well placed for strong upside in the long term on the back of its focus on ramping up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. Huntsman also remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows.”

HUN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.21.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 110,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

