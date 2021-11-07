Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.27.

BLMN stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

