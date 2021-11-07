The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WU. Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Western Union has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.73.

The Western Union stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 357.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 634.5% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 144,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,562 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 18.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in The Western Union by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 118,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

