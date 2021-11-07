Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Announces Earnings Results

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.32%.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.89. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 144.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

