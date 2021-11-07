Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Announces Earnings Results

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.32%.
NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.89. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $29.25.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
