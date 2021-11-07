Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%.

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trinity Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

