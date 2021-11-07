Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

Shares of D opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

