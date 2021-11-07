Klimatas Trading 32.5% Lower This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $7,070.83 and $124.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

