Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $456,402.15 and $11.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,951.98 or 1.00087766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00058229 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.43 or 0.00585537 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.11 or 0.00310369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00173681 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014679 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001483 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

