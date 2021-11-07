Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTE shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $928.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

