Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.28. Stepan posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SCL opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.90. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.
About Stepan
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
