Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.28. Stepan posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCL opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.90. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

