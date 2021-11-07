First Trust Advisors LP Buys 128,856 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 68.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 128,856 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Federal Signal by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Federal Signal by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Signal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

