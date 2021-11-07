Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 75,159 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 39.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.93.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

