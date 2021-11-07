Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Set at $9.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

