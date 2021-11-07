Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $6.96 Million in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,005 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

