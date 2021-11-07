KeyCorp Increases STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $256.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $239.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

STE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.17.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $224.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

