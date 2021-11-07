Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 170.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,828 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

ST opened at $59.74 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

