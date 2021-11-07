ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lowered by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 99.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 692,100 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $692.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $656.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.31. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.87, a PEG ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.