XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,117 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in XPeng by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPEV opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

