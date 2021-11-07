SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $275.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target lifted by Truist from $190.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $123.49 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

