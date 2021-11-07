1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,262 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ambev by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

