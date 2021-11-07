Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of SOI opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.36 million, a P/E ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 454,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.