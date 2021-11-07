1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 81.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 108,886 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 197.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 68,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,716,105,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 231,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 37.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,738,279 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $81.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

