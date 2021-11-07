Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 7,058 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after buying an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after buying an additional 316,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,498,000 after buying an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 323,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 239,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

