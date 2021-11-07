Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The Chemours had a return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

