Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,972 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

